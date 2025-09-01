Korn/Ferry International $KFY Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,561 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Korn/Ferry International were worth $10,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Korn/Ferry International by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,802,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,261,000 after purchasing an additional 849,180 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Korn/Ferry International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $479,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Korn/Ferry International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KFY opened at $74.20 on Monday. Korn/Ferry International has a twelve month low of $59.23 and a twelve month high of $80.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Korn/Ferry International ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 18th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. Korn/Ferry International had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $712.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Korn/Ferry International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.260 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Korn/Ferry International will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. Korn/Ferry International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Korn/Ferry International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

