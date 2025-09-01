Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its position in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Labcorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Labcorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Labcorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Labcorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Labcorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,480. This represents a 28.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 3,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.42, for a total transaction of $1,059,352.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,209.08. This trade represents a 63.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,046 shares of company stock valued at $4,831,192. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Labcorp Price Performance

Shares of LH stock opened at $278.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $209.38 and a twelve month high of $283.47.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Labcorp had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.94 earnings per share. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.050-16.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Labcorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Labcorp from $283.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Labcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Labcorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.33.

About Labcorp

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

