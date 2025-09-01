Lantheus Holdings, Inc. $LNTH Shares Bought by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 252.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Lantheus by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 916,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,980,000 after acquiring an additional 96,275 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 579.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $54.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.15. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.25 and a 1 year high of $118.21.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $378.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.69 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 17.82%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LNTH. Mizuho reduced their price target on Lantheus from $120.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial set a $63.00 price target on Lantheus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Lantheus from $112.00 to $73.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Lantheus from $122.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

In other Lantheus news, insider Rajiv A. Patel sold 3,365,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $188,944,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,477,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,246,296.05. This trade represents a 49.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Farallon Partners L. L. C/Ca sold 3,365,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $188,944,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,477,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,246,296.05. The trade was a 49.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,812,000 shares of company stock valued at $382,427,380 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

