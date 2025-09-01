Manulife Financial Corp $MFC Shares Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 118.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,093,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289,205 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 871.5% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,023,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,642 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,425,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,626 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth $43,445,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1,113.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,086,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,878,000 after acquiring an additional 996,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MFC. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 0.4%

MFC opened at $30.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.59. The firm has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99. Manulife Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $33.07.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 15.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3199 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.70%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

