McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC cut its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,704 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,409,095 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $21,993,689,000 after buying an additional 239,753 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 16.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,341,460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,917,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,954 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,965,159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,800,447,000 after purchasing an additional 97,966 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,019,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,454,963,000 after purchasing an additional 504,085 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 19.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,982,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,556,485,000 after purchasing an additional 815,768 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $313.68 on Monday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $276.53 and a 12 month high of $326.32. The company has a market cap of $223.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.16.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

In other news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $770,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,740. The trade was a 22.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 99 shares in the company, valued at $30,690. This represents a 90.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,341 shares of company stock worth $2,229,327. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $324.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $346.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, June 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Melius started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.38.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

