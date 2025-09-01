MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Valaris Limited $VAL

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Valaris were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VAL. Dalal Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valaris in the 1st quarter valued at $56,046,000. Condire Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Valaris by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 2,618,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,850,000 after acquiring an additional 665,718 shares during the period. Moerus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valaris in the 1st quarter valued at $18,314,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Valaris by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,761,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,412,000 after acquiring an additional 460,792 shares during the period. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Valaris by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,131,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,455,000 after acquiring an additional 375,466 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valaris alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Valaris from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Valaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valaris in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Valaris in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds downgraded Valaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.20.

Valaris Stock Performance

Shares of VAL opened at $49.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.93. Valaris Limited has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.45. Valaris had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 11.18%.The company had revenue of $615.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Valaris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.