MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Chewy $CHWY

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 150.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHWY. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO William G. Billings sold 20,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $716,450.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 29,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,034.48. The trade was a 40.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $312,601.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 276,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,903,047.94. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,008,777 shares of company stock worth $1,252,444,321. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Price Performance

Chewy stock opened at $40.99 on Monday. Chewy has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $48.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.12.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Chewy had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Chewy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

