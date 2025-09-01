MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Gentex Corporation $GNTX

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Gentex worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gentex by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,581,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $526,159,000 after buying an additional 886,785 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Gentex by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,728,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,392 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Gentex by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,673,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $178,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,471 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Gentex by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,655,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,482,000 after purchasing an additional 160,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Gentex by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,119,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $95,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461,835 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

GNTX stock opened at $28.01 on Monday. Gentex Corporation has a one year low of $20.28 and a one year high of $31.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.85.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.94 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.82%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Gentex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gentex Corporation will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Gentex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 16th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

