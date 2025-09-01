MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Solventum Corporation $SOLV

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOLV. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solventum by 376.8% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Solventum by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period.

Get Solventum alerts:

Solventum Trading Up 0.7%

SOLV opened at $73.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.53. Solventum Corporation has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Solventum had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 4.52%.Solventum’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Analysts forecast that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SOLV. Argus upgraded Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on Solventum in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Solventum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Solventum in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Solventum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Solventum

Solventum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.