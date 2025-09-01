MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Lear Corporation $LEA

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Lear worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,841 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Lear by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Lear by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 500,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,398,000 after purchasing an additional 108,756 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 97,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Lear by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 25,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LEA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lear from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lear from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lear from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price objective on Lear and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Lear from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Lear Stock Performance

NYSE:LEA opened at $110.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.98. Lear Corporation has a 52-week low of $73.85 and a 52-week high of $117.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.24. Lear had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 2.05%.The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Lear has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Lear Corporation will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 35.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $483,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 38,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,805.33. The trade was a 11.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $110,224.82. Following the sale, the director directly owned 84 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800.24. This represents a 93.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,187 shares of company stock valued at $1,086,425. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

