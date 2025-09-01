MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Terex Corporation $TEX

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Terex worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Terex by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Terex by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Terex by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Terex by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Terex from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Baird R W raised Terex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Terex from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $252,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,554. The trade was a 6.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Terex Stock Performance

Shares of TEX opened at $50.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.20. Terex Corporation has a 12-month low of $31.53 and a 12-month high of $58.66.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 3.46%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Terex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-5.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Terex Corporation will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 25.37%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Further Reading

