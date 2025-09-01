MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Healthcare REIT

In other news, CIO Stefan K.L. Oh sold 3,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $139,346.00. Following the sale, the executive owned 95,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,723.10. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:AHR opened at $42.79 on Monday. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $43.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.09.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.The business had revenue of $542.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.640-1.680 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -454.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AHR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Baird R W raised American Healthcare REIT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Further Reading

