MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.61 Million Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. $BIO

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 260.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 64.1% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $387.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.50.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Up 1.6%

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $298.39 on Monday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.43 and a 52 week high of $387.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.14.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.68. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 12.50%.The business had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Bio-Rad Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

