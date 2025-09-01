MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Macerich Company (The) $MAC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Macerich worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Macerich by 175.8% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,675,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,135,000 after buying an additional 2,980,051 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Macerich during the first quarter valued at $32,554,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Macerich by 40.1% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,130,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,258,000 after buying an additional 1,754,466 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Macerich by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,205,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,781,000 after buying an additional 1,522,147 shares during the period. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at $23,097,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Macerich in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Macerich from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler raised Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Macerich from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

Macerich Stock Performance

Shares of MAC stock opened at $18.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $22.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.27.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $249.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.19 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 15.15% and a negative net margin of 41.33%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Macerich Company will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is -38.86%.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Featured Articles

