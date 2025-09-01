MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Valvoline $VVV

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Valvoline worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 221.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Valvoline to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Cfra Research raised Valvoline to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Valvoline from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Valvoline from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.31.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis acquired 12,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.41 per share, for a total transaction of $501,492.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,492.25. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VVV stock opened at $38.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.11. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 84.85%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Valvoline’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

