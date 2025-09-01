MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $PECO

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 7,271 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 79,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 23,049 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,690,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,338,000 after buying an additional 356,368 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $591,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $35.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average of $35.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.55. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $40.12.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.38 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 2.64%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.610-0.640 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 223.64%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

