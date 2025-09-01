MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation $PNW

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,464,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,377,759,000 after acquiring an additional 283,752 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,435,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,420,000 after acquiring an additional 610,042 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,509,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,781,000 after acquiring an additional 118,796 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,146,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,162,000 after acquiring an additional 245,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,104,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,203,000 after acquiring an additional 110,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PNW. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.22.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $89.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a 1 year low of $81.47 and a 1 year high of $96.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.00 and its 200-day moving average is $91.54.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.58. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle West Capital

In related news, EVP Jacob Tetlow sold 6,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $600,035.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56 shares in the company, valued at $5,172.72. This trade represents a 99.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

