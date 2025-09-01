MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated $CUZ

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Cousins Properties worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth $36,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 579.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 16.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CUZ shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

Cousins Properties Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $29.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.49. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $32.55.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $237.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.73 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.790-2.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 345.95%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

