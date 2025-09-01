MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.93 Million Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Corporation $H

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of H. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,135,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,132,000 after buying an additional 441,417 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,229,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,953,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,500,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 209.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 255,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,118,000 after acquiring an additional 173,075 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

H has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial raised Hyatt Hotels from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.83.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $144.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.18. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $102.43 and a fifty-two week high of $168.20.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $132,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 498 shares in the company, valued at $66,084.60. This represents a 66.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,825 shares in the company, valued at $5,106,375. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,491 shares of company stock valued at $870,211. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

