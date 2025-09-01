MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,541,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,294,000 after buying an additional 1,326,113 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,119,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,805,000 after buying an additional 20,742 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,621,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,497,000 after buying an additional 601,667 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,571,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,811,000 after buying an additional 132,509 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 85.2% in the first quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,373,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,590,000 after purchasing an additional 632,029 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SWK opened at $74.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.91 and a 1 year high of $110.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.36 and its 200 day moving average is $70.98.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.15%.The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 104.13%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price target on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

