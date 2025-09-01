MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $3.22 Million Holdings in NOV Inc. $NOV

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 211,589 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 7,712 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NOV by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 41,564,404 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $632,610,000 after purchasing an additional 106,011 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NOV by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 40,487,598 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $616,221,000 after purchasing an additional 833,158 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NOV by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,463,027 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $600,627,000 after purchasing an additional 566,160 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NOV by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,122,455 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $275,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in NOV by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,718,408 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $83,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,917 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NOV shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna set a $17.00 price objective on NOV and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on NOV from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NOV from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.

NOV Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $13.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.19. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.11.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. NOV had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. NOV has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

NOV Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

