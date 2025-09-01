MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 110,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $1,453,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 32.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 792,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 48.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 16,694 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.5%
Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $17.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.36.
Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 85.11%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.59.
About Host Hotels & Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
