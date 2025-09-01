MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 110,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $1,453,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 32.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 792,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 48.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 16,694 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $17.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.36.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 11.12%.The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.020 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on Host Hotels & Resorts

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.