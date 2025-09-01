MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. $LOPE

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Grand Canyon Education worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $201.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.69 and a 1-year high of $207.12.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.90 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

LOPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $222.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.67.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

