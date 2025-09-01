MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. $PCVX

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vaxcyte worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 44.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,416,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,918 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte in the first quarter valued at about $20,988,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 1,422,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,469,000 after purchasing an additional 518,255 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,846,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 716,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,675,000 after purchasing an additional 366,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

PCVX stock opened at $30.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average of $42.17. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $121.06. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

