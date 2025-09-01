MetLife Investment Management LLC Makes New $3.28 Million Investment in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF $IVOO

MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVOO. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 125.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the first quarter worth about $84,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVOO opened at $110.33 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a one year low of $84.85 and a one year high of $115.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.13.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

