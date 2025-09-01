MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. $NOG

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,336 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOG. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 124.6% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NOG stock opened at $26.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.74. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $44.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.50. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $706.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.89.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Articles

