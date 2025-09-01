MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in AGCO Corporation $AGCO

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in AGCO by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the first quarter worth $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 98.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 140.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Stock Down 4.5%

AGCO opened at $108.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 80.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. AGCO Corporation has a 52 week low of $73.79 and a 52 week high of $121.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.19.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.98%.The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. AGCO has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-5.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AGCO Corporation will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.57%.

Insider Transactions at AGCO

In other AGCO news, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,189 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,076.60. This represents a 38.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AGCO

About AGCO

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.