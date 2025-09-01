MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. $AIZ

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 309.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,521 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,165,000 after acquiring an additional 27,302 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Assurant by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Assurant by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 56,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 15,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Assurant by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 137,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,363,000 after purchasing an additional 50,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assurant

In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.96, for a total transaction of $194,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,135 shares in the company, valued at $642,549.60. This trade represents a 23.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 3,900 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $813,267.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,173.75. The trade was a 33.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AIZ shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Assurant in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Assurant in a report on Monday, August 18th. Stephens started coverage on Assurant in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Assurant from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.29.

Assurant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $215.78 on Monday. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.97 and a 1-year high of $230.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.55.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.13. Assurant had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 5.83%.The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Assurant has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.390-22.390 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.17%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Further Reading

