MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,174 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. $POST

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POST. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Post by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Post by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 447,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,169,000 after buying an additional 100,263 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after buying an additional 20,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Post stock opened at $113.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.60. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.05 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.14.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.36. Post had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Post declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 29th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

POST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Post from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Post from $133.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Post from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Post from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Post from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.20.

In other Post news, Director William P. Stiritz bought 186,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.11 per share, for a total transaction of $20,375,201.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,298,667 shares in the company, valued at $469,027,556.37. The trade was a 4.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $190,697.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 43,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,546.47. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

