MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,287 Shares of LKQ Corporation $LKQ

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,685,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,696,000 after acquiring an additional 223,510 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 55,324 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 121,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 25,615 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 257.0% in the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 54,552 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 39,272 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 100,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of LKQ opened at $32.62 on Monday. LKQ Corporation has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.90.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). LKQ had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. LKQ has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Corporation will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LKQ. Wall Street Zen lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

