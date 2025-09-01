MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,348 Shares of HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 19.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,185,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,093 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 7.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,927,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,888,000 after acquiring an additional 415,206 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,344,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,543,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,638,000 after acquiring an additional 36,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 46.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,927,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,389,000 after acquiring an additional 610,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 11,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $467,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,805.23. The trade was a 21.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

NYSE DINO opened at $50.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $51.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.79 and a beta of 1.07.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.61. HF Sinclair had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently -434.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DINO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.55.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

See Also

