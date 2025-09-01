MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,567 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated $SYNA

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,096 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Synaptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 151.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Synaptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 32.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics stock opened at $69.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.74 and a beta of 1.63. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $89.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 4.45%.The company had revenue of $282.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Synaptics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.490-1.690 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYNA. Barclays started coverage on Synaptics in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Synaptics in a report on Friday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research cut Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

