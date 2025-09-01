MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,720 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,088,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,716,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672,276 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 111.0% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,336,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385,619 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,990,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,213,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177,817 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,520,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,101,224,000 after buying an additional 2,276,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 767.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,234,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,112,000 after buying an additional 1,976,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $51.53 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $52.25. The stock has a market cap of $95.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.48.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

