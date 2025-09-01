MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,730 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. $BLKB

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 127.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 63.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 31.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 11.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Gregoire sold 8,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $581,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 111,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,077,706.52. This trade represents a 6.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rupal S. Hollenbeck sold 2,500 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $159,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,664.68. The trade was a 23.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackbaud Price Performance

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $66.71 on Monday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $58.05 and a one year high of $88.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.77 and a 200 day moving average of $63.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 61.72% and a negative net margin of 24.82%.The company had revenue of $281.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Blackbaud’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Blackbaud has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Blackbaud Profile

(Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.