MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,802 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. $POWI

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 996,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,456,000 after acquiring an additional 83,186 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 52,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000.

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

In related news, VP Gagan Jain sold 2,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $93,757.80. Following the sale, the vice president owned 18,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,292.60. The trade was a 9.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 16,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $788,459.49. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 50,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,357,535.18. The trade was a 25.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,322. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of POWI opened at $45.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.76, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.38. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $69.53.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $115.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.02 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on POWI. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

