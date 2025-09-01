MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,068 Shares of Vontier Corporation $VNT

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vontier worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Vontier by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Stock Performance

NYSE VNT opened at $42.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.21. Vontier Corporation has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $43.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.31.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Vontier had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 41.96%. The business had revenue of $773.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Vontier’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vontier has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.740-0.780 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vontier Corporation will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Vontier in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vontier in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vontier in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

