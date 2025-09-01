MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,287 Shares of Bunge Global SA $BG

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 588.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 163.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 130.8% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 197.1% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

Bunge Global Price Performance

BG stock opened at $84.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Bunge Global SA has a 12-month low of $67.40 and a 12-month high of $101.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.79.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Bunge Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Bunge Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-7.750 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Bunge Global

In other news, Director Christopher Mahoney bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.73 per share, for a total transaction of $408,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 7,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,513.72. This represents a 231.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bunge Global

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.