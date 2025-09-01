MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,333 Shares of Cognex Corporation $CGNX

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 439.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Cognex by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Cognex by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cognex in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Cognex by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $43.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.25. Cognex Corporation has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $45.03.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $249.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.70 million. Cognex had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Cognex has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.240-0.290 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognex Corporation will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CGNX. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Cognex in a report on Monday, July 14th. Melius upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cognex from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Cognex from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.31.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

