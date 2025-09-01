MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,352 Shares of Conagra Brands $CAG

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 82.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 235.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

NYSE CAG opened at $19.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average is $22.74.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 9.92%.Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 30th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 58.58%.

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.