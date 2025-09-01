MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 3,128 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. $TGTX

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of TG Therapeutics worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 82,300.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TG Therapeutics

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Yann Echelard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $369,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 228,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,463.04. The trade was a 4.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TG Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

TG Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $29.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.62. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $46.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 79.27 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.15). TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $141.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. TG Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

TG Therapeutics Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

