MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 447 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth $851,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth $5,332,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of JBHT opened at $144.99 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.79 and a 52-week high of $200.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.56 and its 200-day moving average is $145.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee acquired 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $140.76 per share, with a total value of $161,592.48. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 7,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,201.72. The trade was a 18.37% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Keefauver sold 989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.97, for a total value of $150,298.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,763.62. This trade represents a 51.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on JBHT shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.90.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

