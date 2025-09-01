MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 527 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. $SPSC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,028 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 296.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 4,155.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $110.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.14. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.05 and a 1 year high of $203.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 11.79%.The business had revenue of $187.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.990-4.040 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.960-1.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SPSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.80.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

