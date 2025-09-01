MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 569 Shares of MKS Inc. $MKSI

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MKS were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MKS by 5.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $281,758,000 after acquiring an additional 173,945 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MKS by 9.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,388,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $271,599,000 after acquiring an additional 300,356 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of MKS by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,250,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $260,494,000 after buying an additional 958,607 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,428,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,466,000 after buying an additional 494,207 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of MKS by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,038,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,271,000 after buying an additional 161,905 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MKS alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $27,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,490.20. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Philip Henry sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,955. This represents a 8.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of MKS from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of MKS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of MKS from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of MKS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of MKS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MKS

MKS Price Performance

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $103.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.94. MKS Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $125.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $973.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.05 million. MKS had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MKS Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. MKS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.34%.

MKS Company Profile

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.