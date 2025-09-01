MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 766 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. $AMG

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 737 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMG. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Cowen upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $197.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. TD Cowen upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $214.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $224.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.19. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.22 and a 1-year high of $229.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.76 and its 200 day moving average is $183.54.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $493.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.46 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 21.79%.Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.29%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.