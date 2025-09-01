MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 926 Shares of Champion Homes, Inc. $SKY

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Champion Homes worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Champion Homes by 1,231.3% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Champion Homes by 306.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Champion Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Champion Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Champion Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000.

Insider Activity at Champion Homes

In other Champion Homes news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total transaction of $198,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 44,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,942,825.04. This trade represents a 6.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Champion Homes Trading Up 0.7%

SKY stock opened at $75.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.48. Champion Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.44 and a 52 week high of $116.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. Champion Homes had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $701.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Champion Homes’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Champion Homes, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Champion Homes declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, May 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Champion Homes from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Champion Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Champion Homes from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Champion Homes Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

