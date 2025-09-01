MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 990 Shares of Stride, Inc. $LRN

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Stride worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 374.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stride from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Stride from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stride currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.40.

Stride Price Performance

Shares of Stride stock opened at $163.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 5.27. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $171.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.95. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.22.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Stride had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $653.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stride news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $2,270,896.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 706,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,895,378.98. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stride Profile

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

Featured Stories

