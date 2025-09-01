MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Science Applications International Co. $SAIC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the first quarter worth $3,375,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Science Applications International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 214,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Science Applications International by 155.5% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 31,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,116 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the first quarter worth $1,610,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Science Applications International by 14.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,500,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $280,685,000 after purchasing an additional 313,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAIC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Science Applications International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Science Applications International from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Science Applications International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.64.

Science Applications International Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $117.70 on Monday. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $94.68 and a 12-month high of $156.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.25). Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.76%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Featured Stories

