MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) $IPG

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 17,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 33,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 0.6%

IPG stock opened at $26.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $33.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average is $25.25.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 4.27%.The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 111.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IPG. Wall Street Zen upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $25.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.39.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Interpublic Group of Companies

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.