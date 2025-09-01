MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor $ZWS

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZWS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,715,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,577,000 after purchasing an additional 729,920 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,273,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,860,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,094,000 after purchasing an additional 371,635 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,006,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,444,000 after purchasing an additional 245,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 533,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,606,000 after purchasing an additional 166,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor alerts:

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Price Performance

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor stock opened at $45.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has a 12-month low of $27.74 and a 12-month high of $46.60.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Dividend Announcement

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $444.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.55 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s payout ratio is presently 35.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $874,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 180,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,871,400. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 108,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $4,750,437.30. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 94,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,731.30. The trade was a 53.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,501,529. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho set a $36.00 target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZWS

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Profile

(Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.