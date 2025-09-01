Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP Position Reduced by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 49.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,889 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 468.2% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 73,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 60,760 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Texas Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $792,000. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.1% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 123,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America upgraded Microchip Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.58.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $65.00 on Monday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $82.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.32. The company has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of -191.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Microchip Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.370 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -535.29%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $505,504.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 30,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,287.20. This trade represents a 19.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,886.25. The trade was a 24.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

